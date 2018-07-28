Cardinals trade Luke Voit to Yankees

The St. Louis Cardinals announced a deal with the New York Yankees this evening, acquiring left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve and right-handed reliever Giovanny Gallegos from New York in exchange for Memphis (AAA) first baseman Luke Voit and International Cap space.

Shreve, 28, has appeared in 39 games for the Bronx Bombers this season, going 2-2 with a 4.14 ERA while striking out 46 in his 37.0 innings pitched. The 6-4, 195-pound Las Vegas native has appeared in 194 career games with Atlanta (2014) and the Yankees (2015-18), going 14-6 with a 3.68 ERA.

Gallegos, 26, has appeared in 20 career games (four in 2018) with Yankees. He was 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA for Scranton Wilkes-Barre (AAA) this season in 17 games, striking out 41 batters in 27.2 innings pitched. The 6-2, 210-pound Gallegos is from Obregon, Mexico. Gallegos will be assigned to Memphis’ roster.