Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-27-2018

Top Stories: Two people who died in the Ride the Ducks tragedy last week on Table Rock Lake near Branson have been laid to rest. Services for 53-year-old Steve Smith and his son, 15-year-old Lance, were held last night in southwestern Missouri’s Osceola. A 14-year-old daughter survived the incident. And an Independence man near Kansas City has been charged with the reported sexual assault of a 1-year-old girl. KMBC reports that court documents filed yesterday state 21-year-old Sean Fye has been charged with first-degree sodomy.

