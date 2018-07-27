Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-27-2018

Missourinet

Top Stories: Two people who died in the Ride the Ducks tragedy last week on Table Rock Lake near Branson have been laid to rest.  Services for 53-year-old Steve Smith and his son, 15-year-old Lance, were held last night in southwestern Missouri’s Osceola.  A 14-year-old daughter survived the incident.  And an Independence man near Kansas City has been charged with the reported sexual assault of a 1-year-old girl.  KMBC reports that court documents filed yesterday state 21-year-old Sean Fye has been charged with first-degree sodomy.

 

 