Junis roughed up in the Bronx

Didi Gregorius broke the game open with a three-run homer in the fourth inning as the Yankees cruised to a 7-2 win over the Royals in the Bronx. Jakob Junis was tagged with the loss after giving up seven runs, with three earned. Junis was making his second start since coming off the disabled list because of back inflammation. Kansas City fell to 31-and-71 and will send out Brad Keller today to face New York starter C.C. Sabathia.

The Royals won’t have to worry about facing Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the rest of the series. Jakob Junis hit him in the wrist with a pitch in the first inning of Thursday’s game, and now Judge is out for three weeks. The 93-mile-per-hour fastball from Junis caused a chip fracture.

Salvador Perez continued to heat up for the Royals. He hit his 16th home run in the sixth, a two-run shot. Perez has three home runs and eight RBIs over his last seven games.