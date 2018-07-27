Cardinals send Tuivailala to Seattle, Lyons and Holland designated for assignment

The St. Louis Cardinals finished a trade with Seattle that sent right-handed pitcher Sam Tuivailala to the Mariners in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Seth Elledge who is being assigned to Springfield (AA). The Cardinals also made the following moves:

· Acquired right-handed minor league pitcher Seth Elledge from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for righthanded pitcher Sam Tuivailala;

· Recalled right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver from Peoria (A);

· Recalled left-handed pitcher Tyler Webb from Memphis (AAA);

· Recalled right-handed pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon from Memphis (AAA);

· Purchased right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson from Memphis (AAA);

· Designated left-handed pitcher Tyler Lyons for assignment;

· Designated right-handed pitcher Greg Holland for assignment;

· Placed left-handed pitcher Brett Cecil (right foot inflammation) on 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 23.

Tuivailala, 25, was the Cardinals 3rd round pick in 2010. He had a 3.69 ERA in 31 games this season

Hudson, 23, the Cardinals supplemental 1st round draft choice (34th player overall) in 2016 out of Mississippi State University, will be making his Major League debut with his first appearance. Hudson was 13-3 with a 2.50 ERA at Memphis in 19 starts in an all-star season that also included the MLB Futures Game during All-Star Week.

Webb, 28, a waiver claim from San Diego in late June, will be making his first appearance with St. Louis, but has appeared in a combined 13 games (13.0 IP) in relief with the Yankees, Brewers and Padres over the past two seasons. Webb was a combined 1-1 with a 2.10 ERA in 25 games at triple-A this season between El Paso and Memphis, striking out 41 in 34.1 innings pitched while walking just 12. He appeared in six games at Memphis (2.19 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 12.1 IP).

Poncedeleon, who on Monday in Cincinnati became one of just five pitchers since 1961 to throw 7.0 or more nohit innings in their Major League debut, was 9-3 with a 2.15 ERA for Memphis in 18 games (17 starts).

Elledge, 22, recently rated as the 10th best prospect in the Mariners system by Baseball America, was 5-1 with a 1.17 ERA and 9 saves in 31 games for Modesto (A), striking out 54 in 38.1 innings while being named a California League All-Star.