Jose Iglesias launched a three-run homer and scored on a wild pitch as the Tigers tamed the Royals 8-4 in Kansas City. Victor Martinez finished with three hits and two RBI for Detroit, and Matt Boyd tossed six innings of two-run ball for the win. The Tigers earned their first series win since sweeping the White Sox in mid-June. Mike Moustakas doubled in a run for Kansas City, which ended the homestand at 4-and-2. Danny Duffy gave up seven runs to take the loss.

