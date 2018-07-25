Moose and Salvy carry Royals in Burch Smith’s first MLB since 2013

Burch Smith picked up his first win since as Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez homered. The Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Royals jumped out to a 5-0 lead as Mike Moustakas connected for a two-run homer and Salvador Perez was 3-for-4 with a solo shot and two RBI.

Moustakas joins six other Royals with four seasons of 20 or more home runs. The others are Brett, Carlos Beltran, Steve Balboni, Bo Jackson, Mike Sweeney and John Mayberry.

>>Royals Host Tigers

The Royals and Tigers play the rubber match of their three-game series this afternoon at The K. Kansas City is 31-and-69. Danny Duffy takes the mound for the Royals opposite Detroit’s Matt Boyd.