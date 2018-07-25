Fowler’s homer in extras pushes Cardinals past Reds

Dexter Fowler’s two-run homer in the top of the 11th proved to be the difference as the Cardinals defeated the Reds 4-2 at Great American Ball Park. St. Louis jumped out to a 2-0 lead with RBI by Jose Martinez and Yairo Munoz. Austin Gomber pitched no-hit ball into the seventh inning and Sam Tuivailala earned the win. Bud Norris locked down the save as the Cards snapped a two-game slide.

Fowler connected off left-hander Amir Garrett(0-2) for only his second homer while batting right-handed. Fowler is batting .179 overall.

Gomber’s no-hit bid was disrupted at the start of the seventh inning when fire alarms went off inside Great American Ballpark. The delay was seven-and-a-half minutes. When play resumed, Gomber gave up a one-out single to Joey Votto and two-run homer to Eugenio Suarez, knotting the game at 2-2.

>>Cards’ Wrap Up With Reds

The Cardinals wrap up their three-game series with the Reds today in Cincinnati. Jack Flaherty will take the ball for the Cards. Cincy will counter with Sal Romano. First pitch is at 11:35 a.m. The Cardinals are fourth in the NL Central at 51-and-50, seven-and-a-half games behind first-place Chicago.

>>D’backs Cruise Past Cubs Behind Buchholz

Clay Buchholz pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning in his return from the disabled list as the Diamondbacks beat the Cubs 5-1 at Wrigley Field. Jason Heyward hit a solo homer in the sixth for the Cubs, who have been outscored 12-2 in the first two games of this four-game series. Kyle Hendricks allowed three runs in five frames to absorb the loss. The teams play again this afternoon.

>>Saladino Lifts Brewers Past Nats In 10th

Tyler Saladino’s sac-fly RBI in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the Brewers to a 5-4 walkoff win over the Nationals at Miller Park. Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer in the fifth and Lorenzo Cain singled in the tying run in the seventh as the Crew erased an early 4-0 deficit. Cain finished 4-for-5 with two runs scored for the Brewers, who will go for the three-game sweep today.

>>Pirates Cruise Past Indians For 11th Straight Win

Starling Marte launched a two-run homer in the first inning as the Pirates cruised past the Indians 9-4 in Cleveland. Gregory Polanco highlighted a five-run second with a two-run bomb of his own as Pittsburgh broke the game open. Josh Bell also homered and Joe Musgrove worked seven-frames of two-run ball for the win. The Pirates have won 11 in-a-row.