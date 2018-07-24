Royals let one slip away in the ninth ending three-game win streak

The Royals led 3-0 and 4-2, but couldn’t hold on in a 5-4 loss to the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Brandon Maurer didn’t record an out in the top of the ninth and was charged with the loss and blown save. Detroit scored three runs to steal the opener of the three-game series. Jim Adduci hit a game-tying two-run double in the ninth and then scored the deciding run on James McCann’s RBI-double one batter later. Alex Wilson picked up the win and Shane Greene his 20th save.

The Royals and Tigers play the second of three games at “The K” tonight. Kansas City is 30-and-69. Burch Smith gets the start for the Royals opposite Detroit’s Jordan Zimmermann.