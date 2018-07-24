Reds ruin rookie’s debut with ninth inning rally

The Reds spoiled Daniel Poncedeleon’s terrific debut with a 2-1 walk-off win over the Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Bud Norris gave up a solo homer to Eugenio Suarez that tied the game and Dilson Herrera drove in the game-winner with a single. Poncedeleon tossed seven no-hit innings 14 months after dealing with a serious head injury. He was lifted after throwing 116 pitches. The Cards’ have dropped four-of-six since the All-Star break.

>>Cardinals Place Wong On DL

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong is on the mend. Wong was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a knee injury. He hyperextended the knee while rounding third in the series at Wrigley Field over the weekend. Wong underwent an MRI yesterday and returned to St. Louis for treatment.

>>Cards’ Continue With Reds

The Cardinals continue their three-game series with the Reds tonight in Cincinnati. Austin Gomber will take the ball for the Cards. Cincy will counter with Homer Bailey. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. The Cardinals are fourth in the NL Central at 50-and-50, eight-and-a-half games behind first-place Chicago.