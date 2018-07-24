Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Reds ruin rookie’s debut with ninth inning rally

Reds ruin rookie’s debut with ninth inning rally

By

Jesse Winker celebrates the Reds winning run.

The Reds spoiled Daniel Poncedeleon’s terrific debut with a 2-1 walk-off win over the Cardinals at Great American Ball Park.  Bud Norris gave up a solo homer to Eugenio Suarez that tied the game and Dilson Herrera drove in the game-winner with a single.  Poncedeleon tossed seven no-hit innings 14 months after dealing with a serious head injury.  He was lifted after throwing 116 pitches. The Cards’ have dropped four-of-six since the All-Star break.

>>Cardinals Place Wong On DL

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong is on the mend.  Wong was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a knee injury.  He hyperextended the knee while rounding third in the series at Wrigley Field over the weekend.  Wong underwent an MRI yesterday and returned to St. Louis for treatment.

>>Cards’ Continue With Reds

The Cardinals continue their three-game series with the Reds tonight in Cincinnati.  Austin Gomber will take the ball for the Cards.  Cincy will counter with Homer Bailey.  First pitch is at 6:00 p.m.  The Cardinals are fourth in the NL Central at 50-and-50, eight-and-a-half games behind first-place Chicago.