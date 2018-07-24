Mizzou football continues to garner preseason recognition

The preseason awards keep coming in for Mizzou Football as the program placed a pair of players on both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy Watch Lists, announced Tuesday (July 24) by the Football Writers Association of America. Senior DL Terry Beckner Jr. (East St. Louis, Ill.) and senior LB Terez Hall (Lithonia, Ga.) were each named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List, which honors the nation’s top defender. Beckner and senior OL Paul Adams (Franklin, Tenn.) each earned a spot on the Outland Trophy Watch List, which honors the nation’s top interior lineman.

Mizzou now has a presence on 11 preseason award watch lists with more expected as the last of the awards are announced this week. T

Mizzou on Preseason Award Watch Lists

Maxwell Award (top offensive player) – Senior QB Drew Lock

Bednarik Award (top defensive player) – Senior DL Terry Beckner, Jr.

Davey O’Brien Award (top QB) – Senior QB Drew Lock

Doak Walker Award (top RB) – Junior RB Damarea Crockett

Biletnikoff Award (top WR) – Senior WR Emanuel Hall

Mackey Award (top TE) – Sophomore TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Butkus Award (top LB) – Senior LB Terez Hall

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player) – Senior DL Terry Beckner, Jr.

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player) – Senior LB Terez Hall

Outland Trophy (top interior lineman) – Senior OL Paul Adams

Outland Trophy (top interior lineman) – Terry Beckner, Jr.