Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-24-2018

Top Stories: At least 15 people were injured when one transit bus rear-ended another one in North St. Louis County yesterday afternoon. Police say passengers from both buses were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. And the downtown Kansas City Convention Center District will be in a lockdown today during President Trump’s address to the Veterans of Foreign Wars before an appearance at a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley. Area workers will be unable to walk outside for hours beginning at 11 a.m.

