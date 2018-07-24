Conference sidestep old rivalries with SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Mizzou Women’s Basketball will make its first-ever visit to Morgantown, West Virginia, to play West Virginia, a game which will be one of 10 matchups in the 2018 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge, announced by the conference offices on Monday. Mizzou will hit the road on Sunday, Dec. 2, to face the Mountaineers, with exact times and television designations to be released at a later date.

The matchup will be the second meeting between the two schools, with the last coming Dec. 23, 1996, when West Virginia bested the Tigers, 85-75, in the Paradise Classic in Manoa, Hawai’i. It will be Mizzou’s second straight season with a matchup in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, after the Tigers defeated Kansas State, 73-59, in Mizzou Arena on Nov. 30, 2017.

Mizzou is coming off another highly successful season in 2017-18, as head coach Robin Pingeton’s squad reached the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season, the first time that feat has been accomplished since 1984-86. Mizzou went 24-8 in 2017-18, its third straight season with at least 22 wins, and spent the entire campaign ranked inside the Top-25, rising to as high as No. 9 in the Coaches’ Poll, its highest ranking in that poll in program history.