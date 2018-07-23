Trump to visit STL steel plant while Poplar Bluff plant requests tariff relief

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will be in Kansas City Tuesday to speak at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention. But it’s his stop later in the week that is getting the attention of Missouri manufacturers.

Trump’s visit to a steelworks plant on the Illinois side of St. Louis comes as Mid Continent Steel and Wire in Poplar Bluff is requesting an exclusion from new tariffs on imported raw materials used to make nails.

Mid Continent has laid off 100 total workers since Trump’s tariffs began last month. The company is asking Trump to visit the factory while he’s in Missouri tomorrow and has bought newspaper ads pleading for Trump’s help.

The president has talked about the Granite City plant in saying his trade policies are good for American Jobs.

The steel plant in Granite City began recalling laid-off workers back in March, before the U-S imposed a 25 percent tariff on imports of steel.

President Trump will be in Dubuque Iowa on Thursday morning, then on to St. Louis.