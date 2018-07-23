Royals come out of the break strong finishing off the sweep of the Twins

Drew Butera hit the go-ahead, three-run inside-the-park homer in the seventh inning as the Royals edged the Twins 5-3 in Kansas City. Alex Gordon added a two-run double to back seven frames of three-run ball from Brad Keller. Keller earned the win and Wily Peralta locked down the save. The Royals swept a three-game series for the first time this season.

>>Royals Host Tigers

The Royals and Tigers begin a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium tonight. Kansas City is 30-and-68. Heath Fillmyer makes the start for the Royals opposite Detroit’s Francisco Liriano.

>>Royals Trade For Goodwin

The Royals acquired outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Nationals. Kansas City shipped minor league reliever Jacob Condra-Bogan to Washington. Goodwin is hitting .200 with three homers and 12 RBI across 48 games this season.