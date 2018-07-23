Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Royals come out of the break strong finishing off the sweep of the Twins

Royals come out of the break strong finishing off the sweep of the Twins

By

Brad Keller won his first decision since June 25.

Drew Butera hit the go-ahead, three-run inside-the-park homer in the seventh inning as the Royals edged the Twins 5-3 in Kansas City.  Alex Gordon added a two-run double to back seven frames of three-run ball from Brad Keller.  Keller earned the win and Wily Peralta locked down the save.  The Royals swept a three-game series for the first time this season.

>>Royals Host Tigers

The Royals and Tigers begin a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium tonight.  Kansas City is 30-and-68.  Heath Fillmyer makes the start for the Royals opposite Detroit’s Francisco Liriano.

>>Royals Trade For Goodwin

The Royals acquired outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Nationals.  Kansas City shipped minor league reliever Jacob Condra-Bogan to Washington.  Goodwin is hitting .200 with three homers and 12 RBI across 48 games this season.