Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-23-2018

Top Stories: A former National Transportation Safety Board chairman is calling for the permanent ban on duck boats as amusement rides. Jim Hall, who served as NTSB chairman from 1993 to 2001, told KMBC-TV Sunday that because there is no effective oversight of their operations, the boats should be banned. And the Coast Guard plans to raise the ill-fated Ride the Ducks boat from the bottom of Table Rock Lake near Branson this morning at 9 a.m. The National Transportation Safety Board – NTSB – will take control of the boat for further study and is sending the black box to Washington D.C. The NTSB’s Earl Weener says one question is how the boat company used the weather information available to them.

