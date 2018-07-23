KOLR-10 Springfield reporter describes the duck boat recovery at Table Rock Lake (AUDIO)

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies took about 90 minutes Monday morning to lift the sunken “Ride the Ducks” boat to the surface of southwest Missouri’s Table Rock Lake.

The boat’s recovery will assist investigators as they work to find out what caused Thursday evening’s deadly incident, which killed 17 people.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says multiple investigations are underway into the incident.

Hawley says the NTSB and Coast Guard are handling the investigation into the sinking of the vessel itself.

He says the Missouri State Highway Patrol is overseeing the investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Reporter Daniel Shedd at Missourinet Springfield television partner KOLR-10 was at Table Rock Lake again this morning, for the Duck Boat recovery.

Shedd spoke to Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth about what NTSB investigators are looking for, and also describes different ways Branson-area residents are remembering the victims:

