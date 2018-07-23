Go Fund Me sites raising money for family that lost members in Duck Boat tragedy

There are two separate Gofundme accounts have been started for the Coleman family after the Duck Boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake near Branson.

Tia Coleman lost nine members of her family, including her husband and three children, after a duck boat capsized Thursday. Nearly $55,000 has been raised for the Coleman’s on one page and another, more than $430,000 has been donated by people from all over the country.

As of Sunday night, Tia was the last remaining person at Cox Hospital where patients were taken after the incident. She’s in good condition and expected to make a full recovery. If you wish to donate, here are the links to the GoFundMe accounts:

https://www.gofundme.com/branson-duck-boat-survivor

https://www.gofundme.com/coleman-family-boat-accident

Missourinet media partner KOLR-TV contributed this story