Cardinals drop series, dip to fourth place in the Central Division

Kyle Schwarber hit the go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning as the Cubs dropped the Cardinals 7-2 in Chicago. Paul DeJong and Yairo Munoz drove in the runs and Mike Mayers took the loss for St. Louis. Matt Carpenter’s streak of six-straight games with a home run came to an end. The Cards’ dropped three-of-five in the series. The Cardinals dipped into fourth place in the NL Central.

The Pirates jumped out to a 9-0 lead and cruised past the Reds 9-2 in Cincinnati. Gregory Polanco and Corey Dickerson hit two-run homers while Sean Rodriguez and Starling Marte launched solo-shots for Pittsburgh. Ivan Nova pitched into the seventh and gave up two-runs to earn the win. The Pirates have won nine-straight.

>>Cardinals Recall Daniel Poncedeleon

The Cardinals are recalling right-handed pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon. The move comes 14-months after he underwent emergency brain surgery. Poncedeleon was pitching for Triple-A Memphis when he was struck in the head with a line drive last May. He was called up last month, but didn’t see any action in three games. He has a 9-and-3 record and a 2.15 ERA with Memphis this season.

The Cardinals head to Cincinnati to open a three-game set with the Reds tonight. Daniel Poncedeleon will take the ball for the Cards. Cincy will counter with Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. The Cardinals are fourth in the NL Central at 50-and-49, eight-and-a-half games behind first-place Chicago.

>>Cards Place Carlos Martinez On DL

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez is on the mend. The team placed Martinez on the disabled list with an oblique strain. It is his second stint on the DL this season.