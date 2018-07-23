Bill Pollock Show: Was Matt Carpenter’s recent HR streak really that impressive? (PODCAST)

Cardinals interim manager Mike Shildt is going to stay positive even after St. Louis lost ground after five games in Chicago. I break his first managerial blunder.

Matt Carpenter’s streak of home runs in six straight games came to an end. I break down the numbers for you. It really isn’t that impressive.

You think I’m crazy or an idiot? There are two bigger idiots who cover SEC football. I’ll call them out.

Don’t forget to listen and subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook