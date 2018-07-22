Coast Guard to raise duck boat Monday; NTSB to study boat, black box

The Coast Guard plans to raise the ill-fated Ride the Ducks boat from the bottom of Table Rock Lake Monday morning at 9 a.m. Seventeen people drowned when the boat filled with water in a storm Thursday night.

The National Transportation Safety Board will take control of the boat for further study.

The NTSB labs already have the black box from the boat and hope that video contained will show what happened before the boat sank.

Earl Weener, of the National Transportation Safety Board says one question is how the boat company used the weather information available to them.

“We want to understand how that information was passed on to people who made the decision to go out at that time,” Weener says.

The NTSB reports winds reached up to 73 miles per hour that evening.

The NTSB is also requesting any witness video available to be sent to witness@ntsb.gov