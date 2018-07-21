Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Names released of those who died in duck boat accident

Names released of those who died in duck boat accident

By

Below are the names of those who died in the boating tragedy at “Ride the Ducks” in Branson, Missouri, given by the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.

-William Asher, 69, St. Louis, Mo.

-Rosemarie Hamann, 68, St. Louis Mo.

-Janice Bright, 63, Higginsville, Mo.

-William Bright, 65, Higginsville, Mo.

-Angela Coleman, 45, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Arya Coleman, 1, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Belinda Coleman, 69, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Ervin Coleman, 76, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Evan Coleman, 7, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Glenn Coleman, 40, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Horace Coleman, 70, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Maxwell Coleman, 2, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Reece Coleman, 9, Indianapolis, Ind.

-Leslie Dennison, 64, Illinois.

-Bob Williams, 73, Branson.

-Lance Smith, 15, Osceola, Ark.

-Steve Smith, 53, Osceola, Ark.

Reported by KOLR10 TV news.