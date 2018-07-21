Names released of those who died in duck boat accident

Below are the names of those who died in the boating tragedy at “Ride the Ducks” in Branson, Missouri, given by the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.
-William Asher, 69, St. Louis, Mo.
-Rosemarie Hamann, 68, St. Louis Mo.
-Janice Bright, 63, Higginsville, Mo.
-William Bright, 65, Higginsville, Mo.
-Angela Coleman, 45, Indianapolis, Ind.
-Arya Coleman, 1, Indianapolis, Ind.
-Belinda Coleman, 69, Indianapolis, Ind.
-Ervin Coleman, 76, Indianapolis, Ind.
-Evan Coleman, 7, Indianapolis, Ind.
-Glenn Coleman, 40, Indianapolis, Ind.
-Horace Coleman, 70, Indianapolis, Ind.
-Maxwell Coleman, 2, Indianapolis, Ind.
-Reece Coleman, 9, Indianapolis, Ind.
-Leslie Dennison, 64, Illinois.
-Bob Williams, 73, Branson.
-Lance Smith, 15, Osceola, Ark.
-Steve Smith, 53, Osceola, Ark.