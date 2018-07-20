U.S. House passes bill that would name post office after fallen Missouri soldier

Columbia’s downtown post office building could be named in honor of a fallen mid-Missouri soldier. The U.S. House has passed a bill that would honor Army specialist Sterling William Wyatt, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2012. West-central Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is sponsoring the legislation.

“Although Sterling was taken from us too soon, this bill will enshrine his memory in our community for posterity so everyone can know this brave soldier and be reminded that freedom is not free,” Hartzler says. “As representatives of the people who bravely serve our country, especially those who pay the ultimate sacrifice, we owe it to their lives and memories to never forget all that they have done for us.”

Wyatt, who was 21 years old, was killed by an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Kandahar.

He was a graduate of Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Hartzler’s district includes Columbia.

“Specialist Wyatt’s dedication to serving his community and country were a testament to his faith and his family,” Hartzler says. “Maybe, when others learn about Sterling’s story and sacrifice, they too will put service above self and answer the call to serve, which is the noblest and most honorable action anyone can take.”

The legislation heads to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

