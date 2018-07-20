Missouri State’s Obert wins stroke play championship on his home course

The top 53 players from this week’s Stroke Play Championship wrapped up at Millwood Golf and Racquet Club on Wednesday. In the final round, Chris Obert (Ozark) fired a 3-under 68 to capture the lead and claim the title of Missouri Stroke Play Champion. Obert, a member of Missouri State’s golf team and a member of Millwood G&RC, used his course knowledge and skill to take the victory. Chris shot back-to-back 67s in the first two rounds of the tournament followed by a 73 in this morning’s third round. In the afternoon Obert carded 5 birdies, 11 pars, and 2 bogeys. He had a four-day combined total of 279.

Nick Westrich (Farmington) came in at a close second with a total score of 280. Dylan Bekemeier (Springfield) and John Fuchs (Springfield) tied for third place with scores of 283.