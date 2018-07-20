Four people still missing from capsized boat in southwest Missouri

The death toll has climbed to 13 from an amphibious Ride the Ducks boat flipping last night during a storm and choppy waters in Branson. Seven people have been hurt – at least two have critical injuries. Divers continue to search the water on Table Rock Lake for four missing victims.

The boat was carrying 31 people, including several children.

Investigators think high winds from storms there led to the boat capsizing.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says the captain of the boat did survive; the driver did not.

Missouri Highway Patrol divers have found the duck. It landed on its wheels in 80 feet deep water. Rader says the boat is expected to be recovered later today.

He urges anyone who has video of the incident to get in contact with his office.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the incident in southwest Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson has ordered all flags at state and local government offices to be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 27 to honor the victims.

