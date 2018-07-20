Cardinals stumble out of the break as Martinez can’t slow Cubs

Ian Happ’s two-run homer capped a five-run fifth inning off Carlos Martinez as the Cubs outslugged the Cardinals 9-6 at Wrigley Field in a key five-game series at Wrigley Field. Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist also drove in two runs apiece for the Cubs, who have won four in-a-row and are 10-3 in the month of July. The Cards have lost four-of-five.

Brian Duensing got the win and Pedro Strop his third save. Tommy Pham and Matt Carpenter hit solo homers for St. Louis, which slipped eight-and-a-half games behind the NL Central-leading Cubs. Carlos Martinez was tagged for six runs in five innings to take the loss.

Yadier Molina went 4-for-5 and scored twice, and Tommy Pham and Matt Carpenter homered for St. Louis, which couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead.

The Cardinals and Cubs play again Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Jack Flaherty takes the mound for St. Louis, while Chicago counters with Jon Lester.