11 confirmed dead after boat sinks in southwest Missouri

11 people are confirmed dead, after a boat capsized during a Thursday evening storm on southwest Missouri’s Table Rock Lake.

Missourinet Springfield television partner KOLR-10 quotes Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader as saying that children are among the dead.

Sheriff Rader tells KOLR-10 that five or six people are still missing.

The station reports 31 people were on the “Rides with Ducks” boat at the time it capsized.

The boat sank.

Captain Jim Pulley, the owner of Sea Tow Table Rock Lake, tells the “Springfield News-Leader” the storm hit the lake with 80 mile-per-hour winds that kicked waves up five feet high.

KOLR-10 reports divers will return to the scene in the morning.

