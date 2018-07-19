Two officers shot, suspect in jail in southeast Missouri

A southeast Missouri man opened fire today on law enforcement officers when they entered his residence to arrest him on a warrant. Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Witely tells Cape Girardeau television station KFVS Detective Corey Mitchell was wounded. Mitchell’s wounds are not considered life-threatening. A task force officer with the U.S. Marshals Service was struck in his body armor but was not hurt.

James Odell Johnson, Jr. of Poplar Bluff barricaded himself, along with a woman, in a bedroom of the apartment. After a short standoff, the 28-year-old man surrendered and was arrested without further incident, police said.

Johnson is in jail and is awaiting formal charges.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been asked to investigate the shooting. The Poplar Bluff Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Butler County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident.

Story provided by Missourinet television partner station KFVS in Cape Girardeau.