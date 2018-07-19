Springfield native aces 17th hole at 2018 Missouri Stroke Play Championship

Round 2 of the 2018 Stroke Play Championship has John Fuchs (Springfield) with the lead after a two-day total of 134. Fuchs fired back-to-back 4-under scores of 67. He currently has a 3-shot lead over Ryan Sullivan (Arnold) who had a two-day total of 137. Sullivan was tied with Fuchs after Round 1 when the two shared scores of 67 but fell three shots back after turning in a one-under 70 for Round 2.

Jeff Spies (Springfield) has a Hole-in-One on Hole 17.

After today’s round, the field was cut to the low 50 and ties at a score of 152 for a total of 53 players advancing. Play will resume tomorrow morning at 8:00. Golfers who advance to the final day will play two 18-hole rounds- one in the morning and one in the afternoon. We look forward to naming the 2018 Missouri Stroke Play Champion at the conclusion of tomorrow’s round!

