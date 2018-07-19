Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-19-2018

Top Stories: Vice President Mike Pence will be in downtown St. Louis this morning to discuss the impact of the federal income tax cut and will appear at an event for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley afterward. The tax cut has been losing popularity, receiving 34% support in a recent poll. And the Missouri Highway Patrol has arrested the sheriff of southern Missouri’s Texas County yesterday on multiple felony charges including assault, robbery and endangering a child. 48-year-old Sheriff James Sigman was arrested along with a female Lieutenant in his office.

