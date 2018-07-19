Is Porter Jr. damaged goods? Former #Mizzou prospect has second back surgery

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., underwent another surgery last week to fix issues with herniated discs in his back. According to NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner, Porter’s camp believes the surgery could represent a “breakthrough.” He also noted it is “not their plan” to have him miss the 2018-19 season.

The key to that statement above is “Porter’s camp.” There is no word on how the Denver Nuggets or their team doctors will feel about him playing this season.

In November of 2017, Porter underwent a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs that sidelined him until early March. He appeared in just three games for Mizzou and the once top-five prospect for the 2018 NBA Draft dropped to 14th.