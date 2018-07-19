During St. Louis visit, Pence highlights tax cuts and Trump’s performance on Russia

Vice President Mike Pence visited St. Louis today to promote the Trump Administration’s tax cuts. The event was hosted by the non-profit group America First Policies at the St. Louis Marriott Grand Hotel in downtown St. Louis. This was the 18th such event called “Tax Cuts to Put America First.”

“More than six million Americans have already received bonuses, pay raises or bigger benefits following the Trump tax cut including 46,000 people all across the state of Missouri.” Pence said.

Pence also defended the president’s Russian summit performance.

“As the president said, we accept our intelligence community’s conclusions about the 2016 election, but after years of the failed reset of the last administration, and capitulation to Russia, under President Trump, we’ve met Russian aggression with American strength and action,” Pence said.

Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside of the event to voice their opposition to the vice president’s visit.

Christine McDuffey said she’s concerned about the future of reproductive rights.

“Nobody wants to go back to the dark ages of having to have an abortion in the backroom because those are still going to happen. People who think that’s not going to happen need to wake up and smell the cat food,” she said.

Supporters, such as Dale Manzo, also spoke out.

“I support the administration because they support my rights. They support the Constitution and putting a Supreme Court justice on the court that will continue to support the Constitution and not change it as they go along,” said Manzo.

One disruptive protester who made it into the event was escorted out.

After his speech, Pence attended fundraisers for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley and Congressman Mike Bost.

By Missourinet contributing reporter Jill Enders