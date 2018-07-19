Bill Pollock Show–One name you may not have considered for the Cardinals managerial position (PODCAST)

For now, it’s Mike Shildt’s team. However, rarely does the interim manager retain full-time status and the names for the next permanent manager of the St. Louis Cardinals are the names you are familiar with: Joe Girardi, Jose Oquendo, Mark McGwire, Dusty Baker. However, my baseball expert predicts the new manager of the Redbirds is a name you’re familiar with, but probably haven’t thought about. He’ll reveal that name (and its a good choice, intriguing to say the least).

Eight of the Cardinals next 11 games are going to be played against the Chicago Cubs, including the next five at Wrigley Field beginning Thursday. We’ll find out by the end of the month if St. Louis is a contender for a playoff spot.

