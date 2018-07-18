Salvy strikes out twice, Yadi flies out to the track as All-Star Game sets home run record

The American League beat the National League 8-6 in ten innings. The teams combined for an All-Star record ten home runs. The teams also struck out 25 times and last night’s game was a snapshot of what baseball has become…Home runs and strikeouts. Half of the game’s hits left the park. 42% of the outs came from not putting the ball in play.

Of the ten homers, eight of them were solo shots.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina flew out to the warning track as a pinch-hitter in the fifth.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez struck out twice in his only at-bats and played five innings behind the plate. This was Perez’s sixth All-Star Game and his fifth straight start. He was the lone Kansas City selection.

Last year, former Mizzou star Max Scherzer struck out Aaron Judge of the Yankees. This year, Judge got the upper hand, hitting the first homer of the game in the second inning. Max will file that pitch away in his memory.

The AL leads 44-43-2 and they’ve outscored the NL only 369-367. It is the first time the AL has led the all-time All-Star Game series since 1963. Before last night’s game the series was tied and both leagues scored the same amount of runs over 88 games.