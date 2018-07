Top Stories: A woman from south Missouri’s West Plains who was convicted of shooting her now-former daughter in law was sentenced to life in prison. A jury convicted Angaline Ryan of first-degree assault, and armed criminal action, for shooting the woman who was married to Ryan’s son. A shooting victim was taken to a hospital in Raytown near Kansas City yesterday afternoon. Police said a person of interest known to the victim was taken into custody on scene.

