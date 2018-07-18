Man pleads guilty in fatal central Missouri bus crash

A man accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a mid-Missouri teacher and coach has pleaded guilty. Brandon Brill admitted today in Boone County Court to felony involuntary manslaughter and assault.

Brill, of Clark, was the driver of the pickup that troopers say crossed the center line and hit a Harrisburg school bus last September. Brian Simpson, a teacher in Harrisburg, was killed.

Brill, who did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash, had already been convicted five times of driving without a valid license.

His sentencing is scheduled for August 27.

By Brad Tregnago of Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia