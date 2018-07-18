Lorenzo Cain supports teammate over offensive tweets made seven years ago

While Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader was pitching during the All-Star game in which he allowed a three-run homer, Twitter was on fire as tweets surfaced from the 24-year old’s account that was racist and sexist. The tweets were from 2011 and 2012 when Hader was 17.

”There’s no excuse for what was said,” Hader said. ”I’m deeply sorry for what I’ve said and what’s been going on. It doesn’t reflect any of my beliefs going on now,” said Hader after the game.

Hader, who allowed four hits including a home run to Seattle’s Jean Segura, talked to Brewers teammate Lorenzo Cain in the clubhouse after the NL’s 8-6 loss. Cain said he did not ask for an apology and simply wanted to understand the situation before speaking with reporters. Cain, the former Royals’ outfielder, might be taking the most responsible approach.

”We’ve all said crazy stuff growing up, even when we’re 17, 18 years old,” Cain said. ”If we could follow each other around with a recorder every day, I’m sure we all said some dumb stuff. Basically, we’re going to move on from this. He said it. It’s over with. It’s done with.”