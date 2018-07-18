Highway patrol trooper, suspect shot in southern Missouri

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper has been shot while checking out a suspicious vehicle this morning near Mansfield in southern Missouri. Sgt. Jeff Kinder says the suspect was also shot during the incident on a county road.

Kinder says the trooper was conscious and talking on the way to the hospital. The extent of the suspect’s injuries is unknown.

Motorists could run into traffic delays on Clouse Road near Mansfield in Wright County.

By Jason Rima of Missourinet affiliate KSGF in Springfield