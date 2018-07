Bennett Durando, sports editor of The Maneater, didn’t expect the answer he was given when he asked a Florida player about the Gators 45-16 loss to Mizzou last season in Columbia.

I asked Florida defensive lineman Cece Jefferson what he remembered about #Mizzou last year that made them so tough to defend (Missouri won 45-16).

Bashing their fans wasn’t quite the kind of answer I was expecting, but wow. pic.twitter.com/mRJviphkOk

— Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) July 17, 2018