Will Max Scherzer grunt again when he pitches for the National League? (VIDEO)

What I loved about the 2017 All-Star Game was former Mizzou pitcher and St. Louis area native Max Scherzer giving everything he had for his one inning when he started for the National League. He needed just 15 pitches and fielded a comebacker and struck out Aaron Judge and George Springer to end his night. Scherzer was exerting so much energy he was grunting through every pitch.

Tonight in front of his home fans, Scherzer will get the ball again and start the All-Star game for the National League. Scherzer says he’s excited to start in his home park.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale will start for the American League for the second straight year. Royals catcher Salvador Perez will start his fifth consecutive All-Star game. Perez will bat ninth. He replaces Rays catcher Wilson Ramos, who is out with a hamstring injury. Perez is hitting .221 with 13 home runs, 11 doubles and 41 RBIs.