Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-17-2018

Top Stories:  Two airliners made emergency landings in Kansas City yesterday.  A Delta Airlines Flight was sprayed down with fire retardant after landing for a fuel emergency while an Alaska Airlines plane in route from Washington DC to Los Angeles landed due to a pressurization issue.  And police said an intersection in the St. Louis suburb of Maplewood was closed for several hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed yesterday.  The victim is a man in his 60s, but no other information was made immediately available.