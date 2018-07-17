Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-17-2018

Top Stories: Two airliners made emergency landings in Kansas City yesterday. A Delta Airlines Flight was sprayed down with fire retardant after landing for a fuel emergency while an Alaska Airlines plane in route from Washington DC to Los Angeles landed due to a pressurization issue. And police said an intersection in the St. Louis suburb of Maplewood was closed for several hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed yesterday. The victim is a man in his 60s, but no other information was made immediately available.

