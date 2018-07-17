Bill Pollock Show–So what if Harper’s dad cheated at the #HRDerby — Yolanda ready to expose #Mizzou again (PODCAST)

Great HR Derby last night. I’ll just say this…stop complaining about Bryce Harper cheating. First of all, it’s an exhibition. Second, if anyone cheated it was his dad. Still a great night.

Yolanda Kumar, the former tutor or Mizzou athletes who claims academic fraud took place, fired off a series of tweets on Monday saying she plans to “release the full list of students, classes, and coordinators” on Wednesday at 1839, or 6:39 p.m. The University of Missouri was founded in 1839. She also tweeted that she will reveal “new allegations.”

Don’t forget to listen and subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook