Mizzou’s Lock and Beckner land on preseason award watch lists

Mizzou DL Terry Beckner, Jr. and QB Drew Lock have each earned spots on college football award watch lists. Beckner is on the watch list for the Bednarik Award, given annually to the top defender in college football and Lock is on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the top offensive player in college football.

Beckner started all 13 games while posting career-high marks in tackles (38), tackles for loss (11.0), sacks (7.0) and QB hurries (five). He was the team’s Interior Lineman of the Year award winner a year ago. He is a fourth team Preseason All-American and All-SEC First Team pick in the Preseason by Athlon Sports as well.

Lock led the SEC in 10 offensive categories a year ago, including passing TDs (44), yards per attempts (10.0), yards per game (304.9), total offense (313.5) and passing efficiency (169.4). He is the SEC and Mizzou single-season record holder for passing TDs with 44 in 2017. He also set Mizzou’s single-season passing efficiency mark a year ago at 165.67. He was the All-SEC First Team selection at quarterback by both the AP and league’s coaches.

Mizzou Football will open the 2018 season on Sept. 1, 2018, against UT Martin at Memorial Stadium.