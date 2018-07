Top Stories: Two workers were injured after what has been called an explosion at a Kansas City water treatment facility. One employee was released from a hospital after a short time while the other will remain in the hospital for a few days. And there was a drowning at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend. The body of a 37-year-old from Tennessee man, Brett Davidson, was recovered Saturday after he was last seen alive on a dock Friday.

