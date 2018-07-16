Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Cardinals win Shildt’s debut as manager. Focus turns to second half

Cardinals win Shildt’s debut as manager. Focus turns to second half

By

Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler homered as the Cardinals beat the Reds 6-4 at Busch Stadium.  It made a winner of interim manager Mike Shildt.  Mike Matheny was fired after Saturday’s loss, along with hitting coaches John Mabry and Bill Mueller.

>>Cards’ DeWitt Says Matheny Firing Offers Fresh Start

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt says manager Mike Matheny was fired in order to give the team a fresh new start after not living up to expectations in the first half.  Mark Budaska is being brought up from Triple-A Memphis to assume the club’s hitting coach duties.

>>Cardinals Third In NL Central At Break

The Cardinals enter the All-Star break in third place in the National League Central.  St. Louis is 48-and-46, seven-and-a-half games behind the first-place Cubs.  The Brewers are two-and-a-half games back.  The Cardinals play the Cubs in Chicago starting Thursday.

>>Cubs Knock Off Padres

Anthony Rizzo had an RBI and scored two runs as the Cubs knocked off the Padres 7-4 in San Diego.  Jon Lester tossed five-and-a-third innings of three-run ball to get the win and Brandon Morrow locked down his 22nd save.  Jason Heyward hit a two-run single in the second and Kris Bryant drove in a run in the sixth to help Chicago take a 7-1 lead.  The Cubs swept the three-game series from the Padres.

>>Brewers Lose To Pirates In 10 Innings

The Brewers’ bullpen faltered late as they lost to the Pirates 7-6 in 10 innings in Pittsburgh.  Dan Jennings was saddled with the loss.  Brett Phillips gave the Crew a brief lead with an RBI-single in the top of the 10th.  Phillips also had a three-run triple in the eighth for Milwaukee, which lost all five games in Pittsburgh.

>>MLB ASG Tomorrow

The Major League All-Star Game is tomorrow night in D.C., while the Home Run Derby takes place tonight at Nats Park.  Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is on the National League roster as a reserve for tomorrow’s All-Star Game.  Pitcher Miles Mikolas is inactive.