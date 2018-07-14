Offense scuffles, Martinez struggles as Cardinals fall to Reds

Jesse Winker was 3-for-3 with three RBI as the Reds cruised past the Cardinals 9-1 in St. Louis.

Dilson Herrera added a three-run pinch homer and Scooter Gennett also went deep for Cincinnati. Matt Harvey tossed five frames of one-run ball and the Reds bullpen allowed just one-walk the final four innings. Harvey picked up the win as Cincinnati improved to 42-and-52.

Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez surrendered three-runs over five innings to take the loss.

Yadier Molina drove in the St. Louis run as it fell to 47-and-45.