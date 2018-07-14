Cardinals name bench coach Mike Shildt interim skipper

Following Saturday’s announcement that the Cardinals fired Mike Matheny, the club named bench coach Mike Shildt as interim manager. Shildt was promoted to the big league club in 2017. Shildt was in his second season with the Major League coaching staff as a bench coach. Shildt began the 2017 season as quality control coach before taking over as third-base coach in June. Shildt had spent eight seasons as a manager in the Cardinals organization, the most recent at the triple-A level with the Memphis Redbirds (2015-16). He has compiled a career managerial record of 471-432 (.522) and won league championships in each of his three career playoff appearances.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

