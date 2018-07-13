Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-13-2018

Top Stories: Three people have died in a mid-Missouri traffic accident after a car tried to pass a semi on a two-lane Highway south of Laddonia and hit an SUV head-on yesterday afternoon. A couple in their 70’s from southern Missouri in the SUV died as well as an 18-year-old passenger. And a St. Louis jury has awarded nearly $4.7 billion in damages to 22 women and their families after they claimed asbestos in Johnson & Johnson talcum powder caused their ovarian cancer. Republican state lawmakers have vowed to curtail such lawsuits that allow out of state plaintiffs to join together in large lawsuits. Johnson & Johnson says it’s looking at options to appeal the case.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

