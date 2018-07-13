Kansas City coaching legend dies (VIDEO)

Bud Lathrop who coached 45 years at Raytown South High died. He was 82. He won 956 games, four state championships and 35 conference titles. He ranks seventh nationally all-time for high school basketball victories. Lathrop was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

Lathrop was born and raised in the Kansas City suburb of Raytown. He attended Raytown High School where he starred in basketball from 1950 to 1954. He attended William Jewell College and earned a coaching/teaching degree in 1958.

His coaching career began at Mound City as the head basketball coach from 1958-1960. He then moved to Fulton High School to take a similar position in 1960-61 before returning to his hometown to coach at Raytown South High School.

I found a series of YouTube videos on Lathrop. This video shows him in action on the court along with some of his funniest quotes:

(VIDEO credit: Brad Mathison)