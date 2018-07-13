Cardinals send down Weaver and Brebbia, activate Lyons and Gregerson

The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to tonight’s series opener with Cincinnati that they have activated right-handed pitcher Luke Gregerson (right shoulder impingement) and left- handed pitcher Tyler Lyons (left elbow strain) from the 10-day disabled list. The team also announced that right- handed pitchers John Brebbia and Luke Weaver were optioned to Memphis (AAA) following Wednesday night’s game.

Gregerson, 34, has been sidelined since May 16 and missed a total of 52 games since that time. He’s appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals this season, striking out eight in his 8.1 innings pitched. Gregerson appeared in five games between Memphis (2 games) and Springfield (3 games) during his injury rehabilitation and allowed just one unearned run in 5.0 innings pitched while striking out five and walking none.

Lyons, 30, is 1-0 with 9 Holds in 22 games this season for the Cardinals, totaling 13.2 innings pitched and 15 strikeouts. He went on the disabled list on June 6 and has missed 33 games. In three appearances during his injury rehabilitation assignments between Memphis (2 games) and Springfield (1 game), Lyons totaled 3.0 scoreless innings.

Brebbia is 1-3 with 2 saves and a 4.13 ERA in 27 relief appearances (32.2 IP) this season, while Weaver has gone 5-8 with a 4.72 ERA in his team-high 19 starts (103.0 IP) and is leading the staff with 96 strikeouts.