Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-12-2018

Top Stories:  Six people, including a child, were taken to a hospital following an early morning crash in St. Charles County west of St. Louis.  Police say the accident occurred when a truck pulling a camper trailer veered off the road into a wooded area.  Fire personnel helped get people out.  And a Columbia man in mid-Missouri faces 15 years in prison after admitting to taking part in a massive meth operation. Gary Warren entered a guilty plea in federal court yesterday to conspiracy to distribute the drug and another charge for having a weapon in relation to drug trafficking.