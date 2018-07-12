Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-12-2018

Top Stories: Six people, including a child, were taken to a hospital following an early morning crash in St. Charles County west of St. Louis. Police say the accident occurred when a truck pulling a camper trailer veered off the road into a wooded area. Fire personnel helped get people out. And a Columbia man in mid-Missouri faces 15 years in prison after admitting to taking part in a massive meth operation. Gary Warren entered a guilty plea in federal court yesterday to conspiracy to distribute the drug and another charge for having a weapon in relation to drug trafficking.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

